What is ‘Net Profit’?

The name of the game in business is to make profits. There are few ways to calculate profits and it can be quite confusing, especially for someone new to accounting and finance.

This article will explain the differences between net profit and gross profit, explore alternative names for each of them, and ultimately cover which metric is most useful to use when pitching to investors.

Net Profit

Net Profit is defined as a company’s income, minus all the expenses a business has incurred over the period which is being measured. This is something you want to nail with investors and something you want to implement to an excellent pitch deck template.

Expenses encompass:

Costs of production for the good or service sold

Any business expenses incurred, including travel expenses, service fees, etc.

Fixed costs for the period including rent and utilities

Web hosting fees for an online business

Depreciation of assets like factory equipment

Labor costs (wages)

Any amortization and debt repayments

Interest

Taxes for the accounting period

There are a whole host of different names that net profit can go by.

Increases in Shareholders’ Equity

This is also loosely equivalent to the net increase in shareholders’ equity during the accounting period – a metric that would be particularly important for potential investors. As well as a founding entrepreneur who may end up selling the company.

Equity can be calculated by subtracting liabilities (debts) from the value of assets. In our day-to-day life, equity can help separate the value of our assets and the debt incurred from its ownership.

Individual equity can be demonstrated through owning a car.

Imagine you own a car worth $8000. That $8000 defines the value of that asset, but if a $3000 loan was used to purchase that asset, the equitable value would be $6000. If the car appreciated in value by $500 in a year, this would result in a net profit from that single asset of $500 for that period.

This same can be applied to a business. The total sum of the assets deducting the debts would give the total equity or net value of that business. However much that equity increases can be a definition of the firm’s net profit or for that accounting period.

There are some criticisms of this way of calculating net profit. As this value is stored in assets, there is an inherent cost unlocking the value through liquidation. Therefore, net profit by the way of measuring increases in shareholder equity doesn’t accurately reflect the funds available for shareholder dividends or reinvesting into the business. Nor the true profit available on the sale of stock or the entire company.

What’s the difference between Gross Profit and Net Profit?

The very first rule of Fight Club is to never talk about it. Similarly, the first rule of ‘Profit’ is to never talk about “Profit” without being specific. ‘Profit’ as a stand-alone term is unhelpful in a business setting as there are different types of profit.

One of these types is gross profit and loosely translates into the traditional definition of profit. For firms, gross profit is the difference between revenue and the costs of producing that good.

For example, let’s work out the gross profits and net profits of a lemonade stand. Sally owns a lemonade stand and employs her brother Martin to make the lemonade.

Working out Gross Profit should be simple:

Price of Product $2 Total Units Sold 35 Cost of Lemons per Lemonade $0.20 Total Cost for Lemons $5 Revenue $70 Martin’s Wages for 5 Hour Day $37.50

Gross profit would simply be the raw material costs and Martin’s wages deducted from the sales income. That would be $70﹣$5﹣$37.50 = $27.50 in gross profits.

This is what’s called in the business world as cost of goods sold (COGS).

COGS include:

Direct materials used in the production of the good (lemons for lemonade)

Direct labor, such as wages for production works but not head office staff or HR.

Equipment costs used in production

Shipping costs

Depreciation of assets like factory equipment

Labor costs (wages)

These are variable costs that usually change with a change in the amount of output a business makes. They can be tricky, for example, Sally won’t need to hire someone else until output grows significantly (until the business reaches its capacity). But, for sure, the total cost of lemons will grow with each new unit sold.

There are also fixed costs to worry about. Net profits by comparison also encompass Sally’s overheads, payroll for non-direct work, taxes and interest payments. Let’s see how that factors in.

Sally’s mother spends an hour a day posting advertisements on Facebook. She expects to get paid $15 for her hour’s work.

Gross Profits $27.50 Hour of Work of Marketing Staff $15 Rent for Land Use $5 Renting the Stand $15 Tax $1.50 Daily Interest on Loan from Bank of Dad $5 Martin’s Bus Fare $2

We’ll minus the above expenses: $27.50﹣$15﹣$5 -$15﹣$1.50﹣$5﹣$2 = -$16. This means whilst her gross profits seem high, her net profits show that Sally is making a loss and failing to break even. To turn a net profit, Sally will need to increase sales, cut other costs or increase her prices.

Net profits include costs that are not easily identifiable to a particular cost unit. Gross profit is good to get a rough idea of the scalability of a business, but for anyone looking for the bottom line of your startup, they’ll be wanting to know your net profit. Sally can work out her gross profit margin and will know what the effect on her gross profits selling more lemonade would have. It isn’t so straightforward to work out net profit margins, especially for small businesses without accountants.

If Sally pitched to investors and told them her business was turning a profit of $45, she would be dishonest about the loss her business is making. If Sally differentiated her gross profits and her net profits, she could present to investors how business growth can quickly help her business turn a net profit. A large part of profit transparency is knowing which type of profit you’re declaring to investors. Remember the first rule of Fight Club here: don’t talk about ‘profits’. Talk specifically about gross, operating or net profits.