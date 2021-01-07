What Made Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong Enter the World of Cryptocurrency?

What’s the best way to gain experience in the crypto industry? Many would tell you just to give it a try, make a few trades, and learn as you go. But failing in this industry may prove to be so costly that you can go bankrupt. In that case, you won’t have the money to invest or trade again.

According to Ben Armstrong, one of today’s most recognized cryptocurrency experts, you must continuously stay up to date about the crypto industry as it’s the best way to gain experience. Despite what many people would have you believe, you can’t expect to rake in massive returns from every trade you make. What matters is that you reap even the smallest gains through effective trading strategies based on real data. For beginners, this proves much more useful than simply trading with your gut.

The beginning of Ben’s cryptocurrency adventure

Ben Armstrong is someone who has earned his way to the top. He now has a YouTube channel called BitBoy Crypto that offers the latest news and views about the crypto market and provides trading tricks that you can implement to get high returns and limit significant losses.

2012 marked the beginning of Ben’s venture into the world of cryptocurrencies. He invested money in Bitcoin, hopeful that it would yield incredibly high returns in a short period. While he found some early success, he also faced multiple struggles along the way, including losing money during the Mt. Gox hack.

Despite his losses, Ben decided to carry on with crypto trading because he genuinely believed in the massive potential. He spent hours studying how the market works, what kind of news affects the price of coins, investors’ reaction time after watching the market crash, and how to come out of a tricky situation in the market.

These things kept playing in the mind of Ben every time he invested. He wanted to learn how other investors think, which proved immensely useful in formulating his trading strategies. After studying the industry for almost six years, Ben finally decided to start his YouTube channel in 2018 to share his knowledge with aspiring investors.

YouTube and more

People started calling him Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong after the massive popularity of his YouTube channel. Over time, Ben started getting more requests to make a separate YouTube channel for crypto news. That led him to divide his channel and dedicate a part only to the latest news happening in the crypto world.

Ben wanted to balance news and trading tips simultaneously. He loved how newbie traders would appreciate him after a successful trade, while on the other hand, veteran traders lauded him for keeping them updated with the latest news. He also used to run a podcast called Beards and Bitcoins, but he had to put it to a halt once his YouTube channel took off. He couldn’t allow time to his podcast anymore due to the growing demand for his YouTube content.

Although Ben is now a successful YouTuber, he doesn’t stop reading about the crypto market. He even encourages investors to read so that they can handle different market conditions efficiently. Ben believes that the more you read, the more you can strategize your investments. Since this is a volatile market, you need to be ready for anything.

And Ben doesn’t read just because he has to make YouTube videos. He loves to explore the market every day. If you want to achieve success similar to Ben’s, you shouldn’t just limit yourself to gaining experience from trading; you should also read about the market and follow the news every day.