What Will Cannabis be Like in the Future? Will it Get Better or Worse?

Even though the cannabis industry is relatively developed, we can’t say that it’s universally accepted. In simpler terms, this particular industry is still experiencing its baby steps, so to speak, towards a potentially multi-billion-dollar trend.

But slowly, people start to accept cannabis as part of everyday life. If you click here, for example, you’ll see that cannabis can come in a variety of shapes, forms, and products. It’s not only smoked/inhaled! So – what does this mean for the future of the cannabis industry?

Cannabis Today

Nowadays, cannabis – and cannabis users especially – are on edge. For some, it is still an illegal drug that they must procure for some hours of relaxation, while for others, cannabis comes in several legal forms that allow them to live a more peaceful life.

Despite its scattered legality, cannabis itself is still mostly regarded as a gross product that shouldn’t be commercialized. The majority, especially conservatives, label it as a hard drug and maybe even put it in the same box as heroin, opium, and so on.

Getting Stoned in the Future

It is strongly believed that, once cannabis becomes the norm, getting stoned will no longer be the main advantage of this particular product. If it were entirely legal, people would start microdosing it and using cannabis as a daily performance enhancer and stress reliever. This is also why CBD is extremely popular at the moment – it allows people to relieve specific symptoms without experiencing the high.

THC and CBD are Only the Beginning

For those well-versed in cannabis, THC and CBD are only the starting points of the cannabis revolution. Cannabinoids like CBG and CBN are also believed to occupy their spot in the market soon.

Why? This is because these additional compounds found in the cannabis plant come with benefits of their own. At the moment, people often buy cannabis only based on the THC concentration/percentage but, soon enough, it’s expected that other cannabinoids will take the role of THC when it comes to importance.

No More Stigma

Slowly but surely, weed smokers are accepted into society. Smoking weed has been seen as a recreational activity for quite some time – even the more conservative TV shows have characters whose favorite pastime implies relaxing with a joint or whatnot.

Given this, it’s clear that the stigma surrounding the entire cannabis industry is slowly vanishing. Naturally, we don’t even have to mention the immense contribution of CBD against this very stigma. It can be said that CBD normalized the use of recreational and medical marijuana, thanks to its popularity.

Extreme Brand Segmentation

It is well-known that cannabis comes with a wide range of applications, especially when it comes to CBD. The latter can be used to treat various ailments, not to mention how it can relieve stress and anxiety.

The issue is that, at the moment, CBD companies manufacture/distribute a wide range of products – with a wide range of applications -, meaning that they have no specialty/specialized effect. Experts believe that things will change soon enough.

Cannabis Will Enjoy Complete Legality

Last but not least, most people believe that, in a couple of years, everyone will be able to enjoy their share of cannabis in the comfort of their home. CBD dispensaries will be everywhere and won’t require a prescription to purchase, while they’ll also include pure cannabis – with a decent amount of THC – among their products.

On top of that, we might end up serving a variety of THC/CBD-infused foods or drinks at the same coffee shops or restaurants that now forbid indoors smoking and such.

The Bottom Line

Cannabis dispensaries might vanish, but only so that regular dispensaries include cannabis, THC, and CBD products in their selling lists. Simultaneously, locations selling only cannabis products will soon have to diversify their menu, as every other restaurant might be given the right to sell such products.

But – will it get better or worse? Well, given that we are already on the road to complete acceptance, it would be extreme to say that the cannabis industry will experience the same stigma it did 5 to 10 years ago.