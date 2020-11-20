Where to Buy Weed in Canada Now That It’s Legal

In 2018, Canada became the second country to legalize cannabis for recreational use. This was, and still is, a big deal as this was the first G7 country to take this step. It represents a groundbreaking change in the law, as it decriminalizes marijuana and imposes regulations to protect health and young people.

Evidence proved that the illegal use of cannabis did not increase consumption, but only increased violence and potency of criminal gangs. With its recent legalization, the government has been able to enforce regulations to move society from the old illegal market to the new legal market.

This doesn’t mean that Canada has become one massive hot box! Places like Ontario have ruled that people can smoke cannabis where others would smoke cigarettes. If you don’t want to be fined, then it’s best to have a look online and see what the exact rules are before you go smoking joints wherever you please.

Who can Buy Cannabis?

It’s important, before you do anything else, to check what the laws are in your particular province. Provinces within Canada differ in what age you can legally purchase cannabis, so if you are of the younger generations it’s quite important you consider this first.

In Ontario, the legal age to buy, consume and grow cannabis is 19 which is the same across most of Canada. You only have to be 18 in some provinces, whereas in others you have to be 21.

What Can You Buy Cannabis?

Wherever you are in Canada, you can possess and share up to 30 grams of cannabis. This could cost between $140 to $400, depending on where you are, but this hefty allowance should keep you going for a while.

Online stores have a range of products available for you to scroll through, so it is all about what you are looking for. There is sure to be something for you, whether that be edibles, weed flowers, or more.

Buying Weed Online

If you are looking to buy weed in Canada, but you do not have the time to go to your local dispensary – or you want to find a way that is more convenient for you – then you are in need of an online service. This saves you so much time, and it will get delivered straight to your door.

More people are moving their services online, and more people are choosing to shop this way, more than ever before because of all of its great benefits. If you are looking to smoke up, all you need to do is head online to purchase and usually deliveries. True story – recently a friend got weed delivered in hamilton and got it delivered the same day, which I thought was impressive, almost like amazon, 3 hours later and it was at the doorstep.

Quality online services will allow you to access all of the best products for the best price, and will often find you discounts to save you lots of money as well.

Since its legalisation, the government has imposed regulations on cannabis use and selling to make sure everybody uses it safely. You might also want to consider what regulations have been put in place for where you live before you make an online purchase.

Buying on a Budget

Online weed services in Canada will allow you to save a lot of money over the years, if you know where to go. Delivery services often offer free delivery for the same or next day delivery, which means you can quickly get your fix whenever you need it most.

There are also usually plenty of discounts available to help make your purchases far more affordable, whether that be for recreational use or medicinal.

Where to Buy good quality weed?

There are several websites out there that collate all of the local dispensaries in your area for you, which saves you from having to scroll through endless Google searches trying to find the right one. You can look at all of the green products these websites have available. Buying marijuana has never been simpler.

There is a huge range of choice that is easily accessible, and the best way to find what you want. Online services want to provide affordable cannabis which is, most importantly, safe to use. They are also great for educating users on what dosages to use if it’s for medicinal purposes. Look out for great deals and discounts and your experience beginning with marijuana will be affordable, as it is relaxing.