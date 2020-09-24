Wholesale CBD. A list of the best Bulk CBD and Whitelabel CBD Suppliers

In 2020, very few businesses are booming the way CBD is booming. Dozens of companies open shop every day to get in on the craze that’s jumped to the forefront of the wellness industry. Yet, depending on where you buy your supply, CBD quality differs vastly. It all comes down to what company you trust to deliver 5-star CBD oils, edibles, topicals, and vapes that your customers don’t just buy — they come back for more.

We’ve put together an extensive how-to guide that details everything you need to know about CBD and bulk CBD oil suppliers. By the time you’re done with this article, you’ll know what to look for when buying wholesale CBD, and which companies offer you the best packaging, shipping rates, customer base, and SKU selection.

Most importantly, we’ll rate our tops picks from good to better to best. That way, you can build your online or in-store business with the confidence you need to get the sales out the door and into the hands of your customers.

What Is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound sourced from the hemp plant. Scientific studies and pharmaceutical trials are underway right now to discover the true potential of CBD. What we know right now is that early research suggests many health benefits. Customers seem to echo these claims, which speak to the compound’s calming and restorative effects. Unlike THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, you cannot get high from CBD.

The best part? Anyone can consume it. Customers from across a wide swath of demographics buy CBD. From retired teachers with sore backs to healthy working adults that need to focus on the Friday crunch, people love CBD because it doesn’t get in the way of their day; rather, it provides a helpful boost. You can buy CBD in many forms. In fact, the product lists from our top companies are always growing. Some of the primary categories of CBD products are:

CBD Oil Tinctures

CBD Edibles & Gummies

CBD Creams & Topicals

CBD Pet Tinctures and Pet Treats

You can buy products with a range of potencies and flavors. Your introductory oils usually have around 250mg and the higher doses peak at 2,000mg. But there’s more to your CBD products than just the concentration; we’ll get into the differences between good and bad CBD later.

Your Checklist to Buy Bulk CBD Oil

Before you choose one of our top CBD wholesale companies, or go on a Google search trying to find one of your own, look over our checklist to buying wholesale CBD. Companies that do not mention, or cannot prove, that they do any of the following are not worth your time.

Third-Party Lab Testing: We believe companies that do not provide test results have the potential to sell you illegal CBD. Supercritical CO2 Extraction: This is the safest, cleanest, and most efficient method of extraction CBD from hemp biomass. Other methods have the potential to leak trace chemicals and are bad for the environment. Organic. Non-GMO. Vegan: Customers have gotten savvy about CBD. Companies need tons of hemp biomass to make consumer CBD products, every unhealthy aspect to the plant can end up in the oil or edible. Manufactured in GMP Facility: Good Manufacturing Procedures are crucial to the efficacy and cleanliness of the products you’re buying. Tastes and Looks Good: The bottles and packaging need to look sharp and appealing. Also, the taste and mouthfeel need to be top-notch. Priced to Sell: You want products that offer you enticing margins. CBD Wholesale Company with Steady Supply: You do not want to order from a company that cannot fulfill your orders one time!

Full-Spectrum vs Broad-Spectrum vs Isolate

Before we get into our Best Wholesale CBD Oil Suppliers list, we need to go over one more crucial point, and that’s the difference between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products. In the past few years, CBD oils, topicals, and edibles have evolved to offer customers a range of choices with unique benefits. No one version is better than the rest, but it’s important to know why you would choose one over another.

Full-Spectrum: When CBD manufacturers talk about the spectrum, they mean the array of cannabinoids and terpenes native to the hemp plant. That’s right, hemp contains over 100 compounds, and many of them have been studied for their potential health effects. A wholesale full spectrum CBD oil will contain a little of everything: .3% THC, CBD, other cannabinoids, and terpenes. Full-spectrum CBD products are ideal for customers seeking everything hemp has to offer. We do not recommend full-spectrum to customers that must take drug screening tests because the THC can lead to false positives.

Think of broad-spectrum CBD as the close cousin to full-spectrum. These products contain a mixture of CBD, other cannabinoids, and terpenes, but they lack the THC content. Removing the THC safeguards the product from running over the .3% legal limit of THC. Customers that want the full range of hemp benefits but fear failing a drug test often buy broad-spectrum. CBD Isolate: Yep, you guessed it, a CBD isolate is a product that only contains CBD. Companies run their extract through multiple cycles of CO2 extraction, removing one compound after another until all they have left is the CBD. Then they crystalize the results, crush it into a powder, and add it to a carrier oil, such as MCT coconut oil. This is the safest option; isolates won’t cause a false positive drug test.

We recommend choosing at least two types of CBD in your shop. Ideally, buy full-spectrum and isolate. Full-spectrum products are popular with customers with chronic pain or soreness, and CBD isolates are ideal for first-time customers and those with jobs with mandatory drug testing. Make sure to buy your wholesale CBD from a company that sells at least two of the three key types of CBD products.

Full Spectrum CBD Broad Spectrum CBD CBD Isolate You want to experience all the cannabinoids (entourage effect) You want to experience all of the cannabinoids (entourage effect), minus THC You only want to experience the effects of CBD Contains up to 0.3% THC Contains non-detectable levels of THC THC Free

The 5 Best Wholesale CBD Oil Suppliers

Balance CBD

For the last two years, Balance CBD has gone from spry startup to the benchmark in CBD product manufacturing and sale, and it’s no surprise. They have the widest selection of products any company on our list, selling a combination of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products in a growing list of categories.

Balance CBD sells fully traceable, lab-tested products so your customers can find the Certificate of Analysis for any product you sell them. Everything they sell ships out of their GMP facility, so you know it’s made with care and professionalism. The products are natural, with zero trace metals or contamination. We also love that they use healthy MCT coconut oil and vegan ingredients in their edibles.

Your account with Balance CBD comes with all the marketing creative you need to add to your e-commerce shop or physical store, free of charge. Need help with your business goals or product questions? They offer free chat time with their wholesale experts, too.

Balance CBD offers products in every category of CBD consumables, including full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD oils, edibles, topicals, and pet oils. We especially liked their recent addition — a 300mg CBD muscle relief cream that was featured by the 2020 Golden Globes.

One of the biggest reasons you need to add Balance CBD to the top of your list is their pricing. In the CBD wholesale industry, no company we’ve researched or interviewed offers the incentives or price point that you’ll find here. They have a simple pricing structure:

5% off purchases above $350

10% off purchases above $500

15% off purchases above $1000

20% off purchases above $1500

25% off purchases above $3000

These discounts are in addition to any sales that they are currently running. You can buy CBD products directly from their main website. There is no complicated sales funnel.

Dani Pepper

Looking for an alternative to the normal CBD offerings? Then you need to ring up Dani Pepper. This woman-first CBD brand carved a successful niche for itself, focusing on female pleasure and pain. They offer CBD lube and menstrual suppositories at wholesale prices.

As with Balance CBD, Dani Pepper posts a Certificate of Analysis for their products. They source their hemp from American farms; it’s non-GMO and completely organic. What’s more, their water-based lubricants won’t irritate or degrade condoms or sex toys. Their prices are competitive, and their GMP facility runs efficiently; you can expect your products on time and accurate. Their wholesale list includes:

CBD Orgasm Enhancer Lube

CBD Suppositories

Melatonin Gummies for Sleep that are infused with CBD

We recommend Dani Pepper for shops titillated by the idea of adding some spice to their lineup. Customers love the company’s CBD lube, and you’ll find it ranked number one in multiple top five best CBD lube lists. For more information on their products, check out their stocklist.

Koi CBD

Koi CBD approaches wholesale distribution mindfully. Their product list is extensive, although not as complete as Balance CBD. They offer third-party lab test results and a discount on their retail pricing. We love its brand packaging, and customers rate their CBD oils and edibles highly.

We dropped them to number three because Koi CBD’s gummies are not vegan-friendly. Also, we’d like to see more selection added to their CBD oils and topicals, maybe some flavors to cover the loamy hemp aftertaste. Also, you cannot buy the majority of their products in CBD isolate versions, which reduces the overall reach of the brand.

MedTerra CBD

MedTerra CBD boasts a range of oils and topicals made with American-grown industrial hemp. They match Balance CBD on multiple fronts; customers can easily find their third-party lab tests, they promote vegan and organic ingredients, and everything is THC-free. You can purchase wholesale CBD oils, edibles, supplements, and topicals.

What let us down with MedTerra CBD was their wholesale pricing. They cost more than everyone else on our list, and we don’t see the benefits outweighing this obvious negative. Also, their approval process was slower and a little too involved, especially when compared to our top pick, Balance CBD. Those that love the brand, however, seem to stick with them for multiple sales, and that helped them make it to our fourth spot.

Joy Organics

Joy Organics has been a staple in the CBD industry since its soft launch in 2018. We don’t think any list of wholesale CBD suppliers would be complete without them, even if the company does lag in comparison to Balance CBD. They offer buyers CBD oils with 100% organic ingredients and no trace metals or additives. You and your customers can confirm this claim with their Certificate of Analysis forms linked on their website.

Their CBD oils, gummies, softgels, topicals, and pet products use a broad-spectrum CBD extract. That means it’s THC-free. We wished Joy Organics offered an isolate, nanoCBD, or full-spectrum, however, as that would benefit a larger range of customers. You can buy their products wholesale either with their labeling or by creating your label via their blank bottle system. The blank bottle system is a nifty idea, but in actuality, it ends up costing too much to be worth the investment.

Wholesale CBD Oil FAQ

Can anyone apply to be a CBD Wholesaler?

Yes, anyone can pick up the phone or open their laptop and contact a CBD company’s wholesale department. The CBD business is growing by the day, and wholesale suppliers are a key component to your initial investment. Just remember that every company has internal policies that you’ll need to fulfill before making your first order.

While our top wholesale companies have unique screening processes, they all begin with your name, company name, address, email, and phone number. They may want to know your business location, or if you have an e-commerce website, your website information.

Some companies prefer you to pay for your purchase through a third-party processor because banks and e-transaction companies such as Paypal do not accept money transactions linked to hemp sales. Last, shipping CBD products outside of the USA is illegal, so make sure all of your information links to an American address!

What are the best products for CBD Wholesale?

Admittedly, the best answer to this question should come down to your research into the CBD industry; today’s hottest product could be tomorrow’s dud. But one product that has been a steady seller in the CBD business is CBD oil. That’s because oils are easy to dose; they’re discreet enough for a workplace, and they come in a variety of strengths and flavors. Most first-time customers purchase CBD oil as health websites generally agree that oils are the overall best choice.

As we mentioned at the top of the article, you’ll want to buy at least two types of CBD oil varieties — broad-spectrum, for example, and CBD isolate — so you can satisfy as many browsing shoppers as possible.

What are the Benefits of CBD Wholesale?

Starting from the ground floor with a CBD business can seem daunting. E-commerce moves exceptionally fast, and CBD is a new niche in the wellness industry without the rigor of something like vitamin supplements. Yet one quick search online and you’ll find a trove of successful companies touting the potential of CBD. To bolster your confidence, here are some of our top benefits of CBD wholesale:

CBD profit margins mean even a small investment can lead to big gains

Experts believe the CBD industry will be worth 20 billion by 2024

Ease the discomfort, anxiety, and stress of your customers with a product you believe in

You get to inform the public on the power and potential of hemp and its top compound, CBD

Expand your business by creating unique products using wholesale bulk CBD isolate powder

Where is CBD Oil grown?

With all this attention on CBD oil, it’s easy to think that hemp plants are mowed down, pressed, and strained into CBD-rich hemp oil. But the extraction process is much more complicated. Farmers must grow hemp varieties cultivated for their CBD rich resin and flower. Industrial hemp, used for fiber or seeds, is not the same as CBD hemp.

Farmers raising CBD hemp have their crops tested every few weeks for THC content, and the plants with too much THC are destroyed. Harvested CBD hemp plants are pressed into rich biomass, then CBD extraction companies buy that biomass to convert into CBD isolates and spectrum powders.

That’s right, no CBD products are oils in the way a cooking oil is oil. Instead, a distillate powder is infused with either a carrier oil, such as MCT coconut oil, or mixed into a recipe for CBD gummies, topical balms, or flavored drinks. The entire process from crop to the final product can involve upwards of four companies — and that’s before it gets into your hands!

Is CBD wholesale shipping expensive?

No. In fact, many companies offer you free shipping with orders over the minimum purchase. Because all of our top wholesale companies are located in the USA, you won’t incur import fees. There are no added fees to ship CBD across state lines, either.

What is the shelf life of CBD wholesale products?

It’s true — most CBD products are perishable, but you won’t have to fret too much over the expiry dates. CBD oils and edibles often ship with a shelf life of anywhere between one and two years. You can boost the length of time your products maintain their optimal potency by storing them in a cool dry location with little to no direct sunlight.

Is CBD Legal in the USA?

Yes! CBD is legal in the United States. In late 2018, the federal government decriminalized hemp. This allowed farmers across the country to grow and sell hemp for a variety of industries, including CBD production. There are, however, some things to remember. Most importantly, a CBD product is legal only if it has less than .3% THC.

An authentic CBD company must send their products for third-party testing, and they must have the documents to prove it. We find this the best way to separate the authentic CBD companies from the bad. Stingy wholesale CBD oil is rarely tested, and untested CBD can run higher than .3% THC. This makes that product illegal, and local authorities can charge you or your customers with possession.

Can I be sued if a customer fails a drug test?

If the company you purchased wholesale CBD has up to date third-party lab tests for your products, then you do not have to fear legal ramifications for a customer failing a drug test. Just make sure to provide your customers with the most pertinent CBD information; make them aware of the fact that full-spectrum oils can, on rare occasions, cause a drug test to fail. If you have any customers worried about an upcoming drug test, point them to your CBD isolate products.

Who has the best CBD products?

There’s many companies out there that claim to have the best CBD products. However, we have a comprehensive guide on all things CBD. You can see a list of the best:

Each CBD product has its own buying criteria, and you want to ensure that you’re buying the best for yourself and your customers.

So whether you have a gas station or a pharmacy, why not add CBD to your product offering? Most of the companies on our list even white-label CBD, this means you might even be able to start your own CBD brand!