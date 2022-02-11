Women and Marijuana: Women Have Better Sex When Smoking

Women and weed are a match made in heaven! And according to the latest research, this relationship extends to the bedroom, with female weed smokers achieving stronger and more frequent orgasms. So, if you want to meet women who share your love of cannabis, join our community at Smokeandpoke.com!

What Does the on Data Women and Cannabis Data Say?

Researchers at Stanford conducted a survey of 452 women to establish the relationship between marijuana and female sexual function. The key areas of sexual functions analyzed included desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction, and pain. The results revealed that increasing the use of weed led to more frequent and stronger orgasms and higher levels of arousal and desire.

Based on this study, the effects of marijuana on women were clearly positive! Women who smoked weed 3 times or more a week reported greater overall sexual satisfaction than women who smoked weed less than 3 times per week. Researchers found that each additional day of taking marijuana led to a 21% increase in sexual satisfaction!

Interestingly, researchers did not find a relationship between sexual function and the type of marijuana used. Both THC and CBD users achieved the same frequency and orgasm intensity. Also, based on this study, the ingestion method does not play a role in sexual function, so no matter if you are a smoker or prefer edibles, you can still get a boost in the bedroom!

Why Does Cannabis Increase Sexual Satisfaction?

Researchers have established that women and cannabis equal good sex, but they are unsure why. Here are some of the theories that they came up with!

Anxiety reduction – Many women use marijuana to reduce their anxiety, and studies have shown that CBD, in particular, can significantly reduce stress and panic attacks. Anxiety can prevent women from achieving an orgasm or enjoying sex as their minds are preoccupied with stressful thoughts. Thanks to marijuana, women can lower their anxiety to fully enjoy sex and get more frequent orgasms.

Marijuana can alter time perception – One interesting side effect of marijuana is that it can stretch time and make moments feel like they last for an eternity. With the average female orgasm lasting around 30 seconds, thanks to marijuana, this blissful moment may feel like minutes!

Boost to serotonin – Serotonin plays an important role getting women in the mood for sex and helps them reach climax. Cannabis can increase serotonin through the CB1 receptor, and this extra serotonin bump may be helping women raise their sexual desire!

There are numerous factors causing marijuana to help women have better sex. While scientists have not quite figured out the underlying causes, the evidence is pretty clear that ingesting marijuana will help you step up your bedroom game!

What Are The Best Marijuana Strains For Sex?

While the scientists didn’t find a link between marijuana strain and sexual satisfaction, other weed gurus swear that picking the right strain is crucial. Check out our picks that will help you achieve mind-blowing orgasms!

Boost your libido – If you want to increase your desire to have sex and need some help getting in the bedroom mood, try Do-Si-Dos. This indica will give you a warm and fuzzy body high that will remove pain. After feeling the rush of euphoria, you will be excited to take the fun to the bedroom!

Reduce anxiety – Did you know that anxiety may be preventing you from achieving climax? Luckily, you can quickly solve that problem by using Kush strains, which effectively cure anxiousness and stress. Our top pick is Bubba Kush which has powerful relaxation properties that will put you in a state of bliss. It also tastes amazing, thanks to its coffee and chocolate flavor.

Enhance your sensitivity – Do you want to feel every little sensation and connect with your partner like never before? Then increase your sensation with Sour Diesel. Sour Diesel is a sativa that will give you a powerful head high and help you get in touch with every aspect of your body!

Remove pain – Cannabis can be particularly effective at preventing pain which is another reason many women can’t enjoy sex. If you want to enjoy your partner without worrying about soreness, try out Cannatonic. Cannatonic is great at treating pain and muscle spasms, thanks to its uplifting effects combined with a slight numbing sensation. The mellow high is perfect for enjoying sex without feeling like you are in another dimension!

Ramp up your energy – Do you have an adventurous partner? Or are you feeling dead after a long day at work? Then you need a marijuana strain that will boost your energy to ensure you can keep going long into the night. We recommend trying out Green Crack. Green Crack is perfect if you are looking for a happy high combined with a mild stimulant effect.

Don’t get too concerned about the type of marijuana you use. As long as you take the right amount, your next sexual experience should be mind-blowing. Remember not to overdo it, especially if you are an inexperienced user, as you may experience some negative side effects which ruin the mood!

Conclusion

Women and marijuana are a pair that leads to great sex. Even scientists agree! If you want to have incredible orgasms, we recommend ingesting 30 minutes before sex. If you need some help boosting libido, try Do-Si-Dos, or if you are looking to calm your anxiety, try Bubba Kush or Skywalker OG Kush. Please comment below on your pre-sex marijuana smoking routine and how it helps you spice up your sex life.