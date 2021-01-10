Yes No Oracle: Get to Know TRUTH to Any Yes or No Question

Getting instant yes no oracle answers is no longer difficult these days.

In fact, tarot yes no oracle is the basic fortune-telling method that everyone can try out every day for quick response. The meaning of each card has a message providing insight and clarity to your life. Unlike other sites offering free tarot readings featuring only general questions and broad answers, I know a reputable place where you can get the information you crave for on an in-depth level.

The yes or no oracle full answer will shed a glimpse on any aspect of life and give profound guidance at the time you feel in need of the most. In today’s article, I’m going to review this service in detailed to help you all feel assured before planning to get one.

What is Yes No Oracle Tarot?

Yes no oracle is a simple divination technique or type of reading that is usually used to solve simple life problems (love, career, money, health, etc.) Not guaranteeing 100%, but answers of yes no questions gained from this method are relatively.

Will I meet my true love?

Will I get a promotion at work?

Does my partner truly love me?

Does he/she miss me?

Will he/she marry me?

Is that person cheating on me?

There are plenty of answers that yes no oracle can deliver to you. Rather than relying on the calculator version, I highly suggest signing up for a yes no oracle accurate reading online from Kasamba. The tarot reader will make use of their gifted power to give you quick answers to your current situation within 10 minutes.

For anyone looking for a yes no wheel session, please keep in mind that you have to believe in tarot cards as well as psychic advisors’ capacity. Focus on the question and your emotions as tarot readings tend to connect to your energy generated to find the message for your circumstance. If much negativity surrounds you, then the results may be not good.

When to Get Yes No Wheel Tarot Reading?

Many wonder what a yes or no tarot oracle can help. This reading is actually very helpful for individuals who are struggling of making a decision for matters in the near future. For example, drawing one tarot card will give you some ideas about what you should do for better results, like whether you should take the initiative with your love interest or stay patient, or considering if you really want to change your current job.

Keep in mind that tarot cards don’t completely represent your destiny. Once seeing the interpretation and outcome, think of it as guidance and advice to your current conditions, and don’t take all the predictions too serious.



So, you can get yes no wheel tarot reading whenever you need directions in life. It’s totally fine to the one-card or three-card spread every day for daily assistance from the higher forces.

More importantly, before starting the session with yes no oracle, you need to close your eyes for a moment and think about what you really want to ask tarot. As soon as you are ready, visit the site and consult a reader.

How to Define Yes No Tarot Questions?

As I already give you some examples before, the questions for this type of tarot readings should give either the yes or no answer. Don’t make your questions too complicated because yes no oracle can’t deal with broad information. In case you want to know something about your love life, it’s better not to ask something like, “what I should do to strengthen my relationship?”

That kind of question is quite complex; therefore, you must have a good preparation before getting a reading. In this section, I give you some tips so that you can refine your questions effectively:

1. Stay focused

The first thing is to narrow things to ask into one certain subject; by doing this, the information you achieve later will be more relevant and specific. The question like “Will my future gets better?” or “Will my relationship last long?” is too general and broad. In fact, you can come up with something in particular.

Let’s try to refine your question like this: “Will I accomplish my career goals in my new job?” Like how I usually advise others, you need to make the inquiry as much specific as possible before starting yes or no oracle.

2. Not make two questions in one sentence

Most tarot readers don’t recommend querents to ask two questions at once. For better understanding, take a look at this question: “Does my boyfriend really want to live with me, or is he losing his interest with me?” If a ‘yes’ card shows up in your spread, how can you know which question it responds to, right?

Thus, to avoid this confusion happening in your reading, you need to ask each question one by one.

3. Maintain neutrality

What does maintaining neutrality mean?

It’s never good to frame your question in a too positive way or a too negative way, or the favoritism will affect the interpretation of your tarot cards. While the question “Does my boyfriend dislike the idea of living together with me?” sounds quite biased, you should go with “Does my boyfriend really want to live move in with me?” as it seems less neutral.

Focus on what you want to ask but don’t put too much of your emotional judgment into it; as a result, the outcome will offer you more relevant information. Perhaps your lover doesn’t dislike the idea, but he/she may not want that at the moment.

Need deeper insights?

Things to Know During a Yes No Oracle Accurate Reading

When receiving a yes or no tarot reading, there are some certain things you should notice, especially if you got reversed cards or maybe cards.

1. Are reversed cards significant?

Lots of people question about this – they don’t know if the reversed cards matter in a yes no oracle reading. In general, when it comes to answering a yes no question, an upward or downward tarot card shouldn’t be taken serious.

Whether it is upright or reversed, the reader will turn it up and look up the correct interpretation and answer to your condition. However, there are some tarot experts reading reversed cards as no answers.

2. YES cards in yes no tarot oracle

Here, to help you access this kind of tarot reading easily as well as save your precious time; I come up with a list including only cards delivering the yes answer.

Major Arcana: The Fool, The Emperor, The Empress, The Lovers, The Magician, The Star, Strength, The Sun, The World

The Fool, The Emperor, The Empress, The Lovers, The Magician, The Star, Strength, The Sun, The World Suit of Cups: Ace, King, Queen, Knight, Page, Two, Three, Six, Nine, Ten

Ace, King, Queen, Knight, Page, Two, Three, Six, Nine, Ten Suit of Pentacles: Ace, King, Queen, Knight, Page, Three, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, Ten

Ace, King, Queen, Knight, Page, Three, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, Ten Suit of Swords: Ace, Page, Six

Ace, Page, Six Suit of Wands: Ace, King, Queen, Knight, Page, Three, Four, Six, Seven, Eight

These cards are likely to give a yes to any of your questions. Of course each has different meanings and solves different issues; hence, it’s essential to read more about the details of these cards. Never have a thought of waiting for chances to come while doing nothing.

Some most favorable cards from the list above are the Seven, Eight, and Knight of Pentacles. Though it’s good, you have to work hard and put lots of effort to gain the most from the reading.

3. NO cards in yes no tarot oracle

Of all 78 cards in the deck, below you will find several cards meaning no:

Major Arcana: Death, The Devil, The Hermit, The Moon, The Tower, The Moon

Death, The Devil, The Hermit, The Moon, The Tower, The Moon Suit of Cups: Five, Eight

Five, Eight Suit of Pentacles: Five

Five Suit of Swords: Three, Five, Seven, Eight, Nine, Ten

Three, Five, Seven, Eight, Nine, Ten Suit of Wands: Five, Ten

Same as the yes cards, I suggest you looking up for more details of each card here to understand the meanings behind each card with no answers. For example, while the Devil is a hard no, the Hermit can turn from no to yes depending on your question and circumstance.

4. MAYBE cards in yes no tarot oracle?

The world is not only black or white; you will sometimes find yourself stand in the gray area. Similarly, in yes no oracle, there are a few maybe cards which can make your situations either greater or more confusing. Their uncertain nature means you have to put much more effort and work in order to tap into your intuition and be one step closer to your goals.

The process seems hard, but favorable outcomes will pay back your hard work and patience.

Major Arcana: The Chariot, The High Priestess, The Hanged Man, The Hierophant, Judgement, Justice, Temperance, The Wheel of Fortune

The Chariot, The High Priestess, The Hanged Man, The Hierophant, Judgement, Justice, Temperance, The Wheel of Fortune Suit of Cups: Four, Seven

Four, Seven Suit of Pentacles: Two, Four

Two, Four Suit of Swords: King, Queen, Knight, Two, Four

King, Queen, Knight, Two, Four Suit of Wands: Two, Nine

Check for more details on how to get yes no tarot quick answer. For those who still doubt whether oracle readings online are precise or not, continue reading for the answer to be unsolved.

Is Yes or No Oracle Full Answer Accurate?

As I already said, yes no tarot reading online is a popular service these days. Due to its simple and direct approach, every querent easily gets a quick yet accurate response to any yes or no question. Extremely convenient, more and more people look for the guidance from tarot cards. With just a few steps of registration, you can get your card and a profound answer to your inquiry from Kasamba psychics.

For newcomers of the site, you are offered 3 free minutes and a discount up to 50% in the first yes no oracle session.

In case you like to learn about your condition on an in-depth level, then I highly recommend you to consider a full length psychic reading with tarot cards. This service will provide you an honest, insightful answer without sugarcoating anything. Thanks to all the introductory offers, you don’t have to worry about getting scammed. Over 20 years of experience, Kasamba ensures to give you accurate answers and guidance for peace in mind.

Take their genuine words as guidelines and apply to your daily life wisely for happiness and serenity.

How to Do Yes No Oracle Spread?

Actually when someone asks me about the right kind of questions for tarot readings, I usually say that they shouldn’t make yes or no questions because it can’t provide deeper details. However, sometimes those yes no queries can give you exactly what you need at times. Quick and direct, the answer from yes no oracle will help you make right decisions. In fact, finding an ultimate choice is one of the most popular reasons why many individuals ask for this yes no readings.

Decisions are hard to avoid, but you will know what to do exactly with the assistance of tarot cards.

A glimpse at yes or no tarot spreads

Yes or no tarot spreads are the layouts done in readings to help make decisions to your yes no questions. Simple to do, you can use my following spreads in your daily tarot oracle for advice and better choices. They are meant to give either a yes or a no to those yes or no inquiries so that you can decide which option is good and which one is bad.

All the short spreads below are designed to deal with different aspects of a person. Depending on your situation, the answer from the cards will be a great help in making productive choices, not just delivering flat and general info as you thought before.

Don’t be unsatisfied if the cards can’t answer further your yes no questions. These spreads can only tell you yes or no, not delving into the ‘why’ of your problem. If your definitive answer is not what you want to hear, then a paid reading can provide many layers of your current circumstance. Most essentially, no matter how bad the results are, you should learn to accept the truth and figure ways to work through it.

Top 4 yes or no tarot spreads

In today’s article, I inform you some short spreads that can be performed at home for daily insights.

You can often find Kasamba readers use these as they are effective in giving querents the actionable clarity and empowerment which enable to lead them forward. Most of them are simple and flexible. Three is the minimum number that you need to draw out when doing a yes or no spread; nonetheless, you can read more than three cards to earn more details.

1. The spread to remove your indecision

Card 1: Supporting factors

Card 2: Opposing factors

Card 3: The thing you need to know at the present

This one is my favorite which I usually perform in my own practice. If you think yes no oracle full answer only has yes and no, then you are wrong. Nothing in this life is completely black and white. It’s not surprising if you get maybe from a yes no reading. So, what can this yes or no spread help?

Very useful, it will eliminate all the confusion in your mind and help determine which factors are supporting you and which ones are opposing. This spread can respond to any kind of yes no questions.

2. The spread to heal your mind, spirit, and body

Card 1: Mind

Card 2: Body

Card 3: Spirit

This spread is perfect for ‘Should I‘ questions. Each card represents each of your aspects and the meaning will reveal your deepest needs and desires. Once seeing a big picture of your mind, body, and spirit from the within, you will know how to love and respect yourself.

3. The spread to attain successful outcomes

Card 1: Present

Card 2: Steps to achieve your needs

Card 3: Future goal

Aside from love, there are still plenty of yes or no questions related to life goal accomplishment or something like that. If you ask tarot “Will I receive any job promotion?” obviously you want some insights about the promotion.

In case you have many unfinished projects, the guidance from this spread will give you ideas on how to put all of your plans into actions. For details, simply expand the yes no oracle layout here.

In Conclusion

Generally speaking, yes no oracle is a simple and effective type of reading that can shed light into your future. Based on primary principles of tarot practice, this divination method is believed to fill your thought with inspiration, spirituality, and clarity.

Consulting a tarot reader for a yes no oracle full answer will be a big help when it comes to making important decisions in life. Make sure your mind is calm and relaxed before the reading begins. The key for a good tarot session is to focus on your question. Only ask what you truly want to know and try to be as much specific as possible.

By doing a simple spread, Kasamba experts can deliver legit answers to any of your yes no questions. Their guidance and advice will help you make better choices in life; nevertheless, don’t negatively rely on tarot cards. Keep in mind that the decision is all yours and your free will.

A yes doesn’t mean it has to happen. Nothing is absolute in this life, so a yes tarot card just means your wish or goal has a higher chance to happen. You can make use of easy yes or no spreads above and repeat them daily to get the guidance on every aspect.

That’s all I want to share about yes no oracle!

Hope that the information here will assist you in understanding this reading service better. A careful research before having your own yes or no tarot answer online is a must.