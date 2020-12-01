Youssef Amir Shares His Secret to Success and Policy of Hiring Top Talent

by Romy Johnson

Youssef Ami, founder of Udefy, talks about hiring highly talented individuals and his recipe for success.

Youssef Amir an Egyptian-born, with a knack for living a healthy lifestyle founded success when he moved to the US to pursue his dreams. He stepped into the world of fitness training, by enrolling in a gym, to overcome his battles with bad posture. With his feet firmly placed in the lifestyle sector, he decided to share his wealth of knowledge with the people around him. The licensed fitness guru has helped countless people in achieving their dreams of living a healthy life in the US and across the globe, as their very own personal trainer. With the founding of Udefy, his motto is to help people with their body movement and overall a fitter lifestyle.

His recipe for success is Paulo Coelho’s quote, “There is only one way to learn. It’s through action. Everything you need to know you have learned through your journey.” Through this, which fuels Youssef’s burning passion and desire to achieve success in his career as a personal trainer and founder of Udefy, has helped him overcome the countless hurdles, in life.

“In my opinion, the secret to success dials down to passion and effort. I believe being passionate about something is a crucial variable to success. If you’re not making much money, or if the world economy is collapsing, you still love it because you have passion for it. That being said, passion alone is not going to cut it; you still have to put that work in day in and day out,” says Youssef Amir.

Quizzing Youssef on his trick to hiring the top talent in the industry, his answer was, “By finding emotionally intelligent individuals.” According to Youssef many companies and their top management overlook this aspect of a candidate’s personality. Youssef’s interview questions revolve around whether individuals are, able to communicate with the team; hold themselves accountable, or blame others, and are they able to focus and carry out their work effectively or not.