‘Entwined’ art installation returns to Golden Gate Park

Come December, an “Entwined” meadow will be in full bloom in Golden Gate Park.

The illuminated art installation, located in Peacock Meadow, will dazzle visitors from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. It is a collaboration between the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, as well as Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken.

“This beloved and brilliant installation is something that parkgoers have come to look forward to around the holidays,” Rec and Park general manager Phil Ginsburg said. “It’s always exciting seeing our public spaces light up in such a magical way, creating community through art.”

“Entwined” was designed in 2020 to welcome park goers back to a safe and joyful outdoor destination. The installation quickly became an iconic attraction for Bay Area residents and tourists alike.

It hopes to encourage the nighttime exploration of JFK Promenade for park visitors, alongside The City’s holiday tree at McLaren Lodge, light projections at the Conservatory of Flowers, the SkyStar Observation wheel and the Music Concourse’s illuminated Bandshell.

Gadeken specially designed the immersive experience for Peacock Meadow, championing accessibility to art and interactive experiences. In addition to his San Francisco-based work, Gadeken has been commissioned by Burning Man, Coachella, the City of Palo Alto and many more. This year’s arrangement will create twisting paths through large flowering clusters, trees to sit under and shifting lights and color.

“The goal is to fix, refine and expand the work. We’re building and integrating larger, more reinforced bases for many of the sculptures, reinforcing branches, further weatherproofing electronics for many sculpture pieces, and upgrading all lighting controls software,” said Gadeken.

The 2022-23 season introduces new sculptural artworks including a “fallen tree,” which will double as a seating area, “sapling” trees with hidden “world tree knots” that feature surprise miniature artworks by local artists and greater interactivity. These additions build on the interactive elements and expanded layout that debuted last year.

QR codes will be embedded on several sculptural pieces, inviting the public to create their own lighting experience and patterns. Known as a fan favorite, the activity will offer greater experimentation with patterns, colors, tempos and sequencing.

Additionally, a new sound system will introduce omni-directional sound and a variety of intermittent immersive sound experiences.

Twice a week, performances and other live art programming will be hosted at the installation in partnership with “Entwined.” These events begin with the holiday tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1 at McLaren Lodge and the “Light Up the Night” bike parade, which returns to JFK Promenade Dec. 3. Additional events will be announced on a rolling basis.