Pixabay
It's the season of layers. We're getting ready for the chill of winter, so it's time to build some warmth into your outfit and your home. This post will discuss nine ways to layer for maximum insulation and comfort this winter. Let's get started!
Layer for Maximum Lavish
Layering can be used to add color and style to your outfit, or it can also be used for warmth and insulation. Layering is an excellent way of creating a casual look that is perfect for weekend errands or when you want something easygoing.
- Start with a shirt and pair it with jeans, or go all out and wear leggings underneath your pants if they're too long (but make sure you have boots on). If you're feeling extra warm, consider adding a jacket as well!
- Add sweaters in varying shades of blue, green, and red...the possibilities are endless! You don't have to stick with one color scheme, though—you could mix things up by mixing two different hues, like this example from our Instagram feed:
The Right Fit is Key
The right fit is vital. Ensure your Arcteryx jacket fits properly and doesn't hang too loose or tight around your waist, shoulders, or hips. If you're wearing a hoodie over it, make sure it covers up the hood so that no heat escapes and makes its way into your face when you go outside in freezing temperatures. Wear insulated clothing made from materials such as fleece or wool that will help keep you warm without weighing down on you while walking through cold temperatures (or even hot ones).
Utilize the power of heat packs.
Heat packs can warm up hands, feet, and other body parts if you don't want to go outside and risk getting frostbite on your fingers. There are several ways in which they can be used:
- Heat packs are great for keeping things like water bottles warm. You can also use them as a makeshift glove warmer if you're using gloves that aren't insulated enough from the cold weather outside (a good idea).
- If you need something extra warm inside your coat but aren't sure where else it could go without looking ridiculous (like under your jacket), put it inside one of those handy little pockets at the bottom!
Sweater as a Top Layer on a Layering Tip
The best way to layer is by using a suitable fabric. Use a sweater as your top layer on a layering tip if you want to be warm and cozy. A sweater works well because it's thick, fluffy, and relaxing. It will keep you warm even in cold weather because of its thickness and fluffiness. The downside of wearing sweaters is that they can be heavy, so make sure you wear clothes underneath them so that they don't drag down your entire outfit when walking around outside!
Double up on your socks.
There are two types of socks: wool and synthetic. If you need help deciding which type to choose, consider these tips: wool is the most natural way to keep your feet warm and dry, so it's best to wear two pairs of socks during winter.
- Wearing thick wool is best because it traps air inside your shoe and provides moisture resistance that prevents blisters on your feet.
- Synthetic socks are great for people who don't want their feet too sweaty or sweaty since they absorb moisture well without getting too wet underfoot.
Opt for insulated boots.
Insulated boots are a great way to go if you want to keep your feet warm but still be able to walk around in the snow. They'll keep the cold out and let in enough heat from your body that you won't feel like you're walking around on the ice. You can use them for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing; they're also good at keeping water out of your shoes when it's raining outside!
Insulated boots also come in different types: some are made with synthetic materials (so they'll last longer), while others use wool or other natural fibers (which means they won't hold as much heat). The best thing about these kinds of footwear is that they're super comfortable—you won't have any issues wearing them all day long while doing whatever outdoor activity comes next!
Layer up on your hand.
The best way to stay warm is to have a thick layer of insulation between you and the elements, so this is one of the most important places to start when it comes to layering up for winter. You can wear gloves (which will help keep your hands warm), but if possible, use hand warmers instead—they're more efficient and don't take up space inside them as traditional mittens would. If these aren't options, try sticking some in each glove before putting them on so they'll be ready when needed! And if all else fails? Just put 'em on! It's worth noting that while we recommend wearing socks over shoes or boots depending on how cold the weather gets here in North America right now (and how much snow there might be), there are times when having both feet covered isn't such a bad idea either: especially if it means being able to run around without worrying about frostbite or losing circulation due to being too cold underfoot.
Use a Scarf to Keep Warm and Toasty Duri!
A scarf can be a great way to keep warm, especially traveling. They're easy to pack and don't take up much space, so they're an ideal item to bring along on your next trip. There are many different ways to wear a scarf, in addition to its function of keeping the elements away from your body while also adding color and texture (and sometimes even warmth).
Wear Two Polos at Once!
When you're trying to stay warm and cozy, we know that a lot of people wear one polo shirt. But if your goal is maximum insulation and comfort, then this is the wrong way to go about it. Instead of wearing just one polo, try layering them together! You can get away with three layers (or even four) when it comes to the all-important middle layer. And if that's not enough for your needs? Who cares?