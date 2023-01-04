3 Shocking Things that Contribute to the Crisis of Men’s Tanking Testosterone Levels

By Stacy McCloud

If something seems “off” and you’ve lost many of the masculine traits you once had — like a full head of healthy hair, boundless energy, and the ability to effortlessly lose weight and pack on muscle — the most likely culprit is low testosterone.

As with most hormones, unbalanced testosterone levels can have numerous physical and emotional impacts.

Low levels of testosterone in men may cause:

A loss of lean muscle

Low energy

Weight gain

Irritability

Low moods

Decreased bone density

You’re probably aware of some things that can contribute to low testosterone levels, the most well-known being aging.

It is true that testosterone levels naturally begin to decline around 30 and continue to plummet at about 1 percent per year.

But researchers have discovered something rather alarming… Low testosterone is appearing at a younger age and at a much higher rate than it was for your father and grandfathers.

If age isn’t the primary reason testosterone levels are declining more rapidly in the modern man, then what is causing them to drop at an earlier age?

Read on to discover three lesser-known reasons for low testosterone and some simple ways to fight back to regain your male vitality — and quickly.

SHOCKING TESTOSTERONE DESTROYER #1: BEER



Any alcohol in excess can be the culprit with low T levels. However, researchers believe hops could be even worse, because they have an effect similar to the female sex hormone estrogen, which can throw off testosterone levels.



Liquor and wine drinkers should also beware. Experts claim heavy consumption of alcohol of any kind can lead to elevated levels of estrogen, conversion of testosterone to estrogen, and increased stress hormones, all of which can destroy testosterone.

Moderate drinkers aren’t off the hook either. Some research shows that even moderate consumption of alcohol may lower testosterone production.

Lowering your alcohol intake or quitting altogether may help reverse some of the testosterone damage caused by chronic drinking.

To speed this up, you might also want to consider supplementing with science-backed medicinal herbs shown to give your testosterone a boost naturally. We’ll go over some of the most studied of these boosters in a moment.

SHOCKING TESTOSTERONE DESTROYER #2: HIGH CORTISOL

Cortisol is a stress hormone, and when its level becomes too high, it can lead to various health issues, including low testosterone.

High cortisol suppresses your central hormone pathways. In turn, your body won’t be able to secrete as much testosterone. Even if you are producing enough testosterone, high cortisol can also block it from working.

There are several ways your cortisol can become too high:

Lack of quality sleep

Circadian misalignment

Everyday mental stressors

Certain medical conditions

Not allowing for proper recovery after training

If you want to protect your testosterone levels, it is essential to find ways to keep your cortisol levels in a healthy range.

Moderate exercise, incorporating relaxation techniques like breath work or meditation, waking up and going to bed at the same time every day, and getting 7–9 hours of restful sleep can all help.

If sleep is an issue, natural ingredients like the ones in this sleep aid might help. Always consult with your doctor when taking a new supplement, to ensure sleep aides are right for you.

SHOCKING TESTOSTERONE DESTROYER #3: YOUR WAISTLINE

Obesity and low testosterone are tightly linked. Low testosterone levels are associated with increased fat mass and reduced lean mass in males.

Researchers believe one of the main culprits is that fat cells metabolize testosterone to estrogen, lowering testosterone levels.

Being overweight can also reduce levels of the sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG.) This protein carries testosterone in the blood, meaning less SHBG could result in less free testosterone.



Another interesting finding is that it appears that belly fat might be the strongest predictor of developing symptoms of testosterone deficiency.

One study researched 1,548 men aged 25-84 and above and found that waist circumference was an even stronger predictor of low testosterone levels than body mass index (BMI).

Make it a priority to find an exercise program that includes both cardio (preferably HIIT) and weight lifting, and adopt a healthy lifestyle that centers around eating less processed food and more whole foods — especially those high in omega-3s, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D.



HOW TO PRODUCE MORE TESTOSTERONE (WITHOUT TESTOSTERONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY)

Most men suffering from low testosterone symptoms either “deal with it” or believe that the only solution is a lifetime of costly testosterone replacement therapy.

But for many men, these controversial injections and creams may not be needed. They need to fight the problem at the root. Once these underlying problems are corrected — normal testosterone levels typically follow.

Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Dr. David Filsoof has recently created a buzz in the medical community by sharing a promising and natural solution to low test levels that addresses some of these root causes — like high cortisol levels, increased fat mass, and decreased lean muscle mass.

According to Dr. Filsoof, the answer is in T-Drive, a testosterone booster made by the supplement company Inno Supps.



Inno Supps is a leader in the health and fitness space that manufactures high-quality, clean, natural supplements made in the USA with a rigorous third-party certification and testing process.

WHAT IS T-DRIVE, AND HOW DOES IT HELP BOOST TESTOSTERONE NATURALLY?

T-Drive contains ingredients that have been researched in some promising clinical studies for men who suffer from low testosterone levels.

T-Drive is packed with key ingredients that are created to help

Stimulate healthy testosterone production

Boost energy levels

Build lean muscle

Maintain weight

Enhance mood

Improve body composition

You probably recognize some of these names, like magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D — all vitamins and minerals and herbs said to support healthy male hormone production.

But T-Drive also contains several-lesser known medicinal herbs shown to improve male vitality:

Tribulus

Coleus Forskohlii

Epimedium

Niacin

Boron

Fenugreek

Ashwagandha

Each of these herbs and botanicals has been tested to back their ability to help naturally ramp up the body’s testosterone production, increase stamina, and/or help with fat loss and muscle gains.

Especially that last one, ashwagandha. And the form of ashwagandha used in T-Drive is hands down the star ingredient of this promising natural testosterone booster.

It’s called KSM-66®, an industry-leading ashwagandha extract that has a unique ability to maximize the root’s benefits.

CONCLUSION

Low testosterone in men is a growing epidemic, and testosterone replacement therapy may not always be the solution. Many lifestyle factors seem to contribute as much, if not more, than aging.

Before considering costly and potentially dangerous creams and injections, you must examine and address the root cause. T-Drive by Inno Supps provides the natural science-backed ingredients shown to help with that. Always consult with a doctor when trying out a new supplement.

There are thousands of positive reviews from real customers raving about how T-Drive has changed their lives — especially improving their strength, endurance, and maximized physical performance.

And don’t forget, T-Drive is also endorsed by a medical professional.

The company also has a money-back guarantee, so it may be worth giving it a shot. If you don’t feel a difference in whatever is causing your male vitality to suffer, you can send it back within 30 days for a full refund.



Click here to learn more about T-Drive and how it can help you with some of these hidden testosterone killers.